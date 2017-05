An Infosys logo is pictured on one of the company's office buildings at their IT campus at Electronics City in Bangalore, February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files

MUMBAI Infosys Ltd (INFY.NS) shares fell as much as 20.2 percent on Friday to its lowest intraday level since January 10 after India's second-biggest IT services exporter forecast lower-than-expected revenue growth for the year to March 2014.

Infosys shares were down 20 percent at 2,333 rupees as of 1:15 p.m. after hitting a session low of 2,327.40 rupees, which marked its lowest intraday level since the day before its previous quarterly results in January had sparked a rally in its shares.

(Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Rafael Nam)