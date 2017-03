An employees walks past a signage board in the Infosys campus at the Electronics City IT district in Bangalore, February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files

MUMBAI Shares in Infosys Ltd (INFY.NS) rose as much 6.7 percent on Friday, after the company raised the lower-end of its fiscal 2014 dollar revenue growth guidance.

Dealers also said that better than expected sequential dollar revenue growth for the July-September quarter would also lift the shares.

