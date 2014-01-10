Employees of software company Infosys walk past Infosys logos at their campus in the Electronic City area in Bangalore September 4, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/files

MUMBAI Shares in Infosys Ltd (INFY.NS), India's second-largest software services exporter, rose as much as 2.2 percent after the company posted a 21 percent rise in quarterly net profit, beating analysts' estimates.

Infosys, whose customers include Bank of America Corp (BAC.N) and BT Group Plc (BT.L), said profit for the three months ended December 31 was 28.75 billion rupees, compared with the average estimate of 27.15 billion rupees by 21 analysts, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Infosys shares rose 1.2 percent to 3,490 rupees, after hitting a high of 3,528 rupees. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Anand Basu)