MUMBAI Jan 12 Shares in Infosys Ltd fell 2.7 percent in preopen trade on Thursday, after the software services company cut its dollar revenue growth guidance for the fiscal year to March due to the debt crisis in Europe, its second-biggest market.

Infosys, which beat estimates with a 33 percent rise in quareterly profit, was down 2.71 percent at 2,750 rupees, while the main Mumbai market was down 0.4 percent in the preopen session. (Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)