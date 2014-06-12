MUMBAI, June 12 Shares of India's Infosys Ltd gained 2.7 percent in pre-open trading, adding to a 6.9 percent surge over the previous two sessions, after naming former SAP AG executive board member Vishal Sikka as Chief Executive Officer.

Sikka will take over on Aug. 1 from S.D. Shibulal, one of the engineers who founded Infosys, the company said in a statement to the stock exchanges. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)