Employees walk in front of a pyramid-shaped building at the Infosys campus in the Electronic City area of Bangalore September 4, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files

Reuters Market Eye - Shares in Infosys Ltd (INFY.NS) fell as much as 2.7 percent after a senior executive quit the company, several traders said.

Infosys said on Thursday Prasad Thrikutam, who was in charge of strategic sales, marketing and alliances, quit the company.

Infosys has lost at least 11 senior managers over the past year or so, as India's second-largest IT services exporter looks for a new chief executive.

Last month, president and board member B.G. Srinivas had quit.

Shares in Infosys were down 2.4 percent at 12:46 p.m.

(Reporting by Indulal P)