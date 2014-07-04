Employees of software company Infosys walk past Infosys logos at their campus in the Electronic City area in Bangalore September 4, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files

Reuters Market Eye - Infosys Ltd's(INFY.NS) operating profit may lag consensus estimates when India's second-largest IT services exporter reports quarterly results on July 11, Thomson Reuters StarMine's SmartEstimates shows.

StarMine's SmartEstimates, which places a greater emphasis on forecasts by top-rated analysts, expects Infosys to report an operating profit of 33.27 billion rupees ($558 million) in the quarter, compared with a consensus mean estimate of 34.04 billion rupees.

Infosys shares are nearly flat as of 10:17 a.m.

(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)