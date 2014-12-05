Employees walk along a corridor in the Infosys campus in Bangalore September 23, 2014. I REUTERS/Abhishek Chinnappa/Files

Reuters Market Eye - Infosys new management's maiden analyst day was marked by Chief Executive Vishal Sikka's reiteration of his "New+Renew" theme, CLSA says.

Adds Infosys is exploiting its latent strengths in training and talent to catapult it back to industry leadership.

Says company to ignite new growth engines from new technologies like social, mobility, analytics and cloud.

Infosys also seen increasing efficiencies in traditional verticals like financial and manufacturing.

"We were impressed by the fresh vision from a round of new faces heading key verticals and sources of differentiation around analytics and digital," CLSA note adds.

The investment bank reiterates its "buy" rating and price target of 2,500 rupees.

Infosys sees future in new tech; investors cheer strategy shift

Stock up 20.6 pct YTD compared with a 35.9 pct gain in the Nifty.

(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)