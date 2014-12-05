Gold hits five-month high on rising geopolitical tensions
Gold hit a five-month high on Monday as the dollar weakened with investors taking refuge in safe-haven assets in the wake of rising geopolitical tensions over North Korea.
Reuters Market Eye - Infosys new management's maiden analyst day was marked by Chief Executive Vishal Sikka's reiteration of his "New+Renew" theme, CLSA says.
Adds Infosys is exploiting its latent strengths in training and talent to catapult it back to industry leadership.
Says company to ignite new growth engines from new technologies like social, mobility, analytics and cloud.
Infosys also seen increasing efficiencies in traditional verticals like financial and manufacturing.
"We were impressed by the fresh vision from a round of new faces heading key verticals and sources of differentiation around analytics and digital," CLSA note adds.
The investment bank reiterates its "buy" rating and price target of 2,500 rupees.
Infosys sees future in new tech; investors cheer strategy shift
Stock up 20.6 pct YTD compared with a 35.9 pct gain in the Nifty.
(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)
Gold hit a five-month high on Monday as the dollar weakened with investors taking refuge in safe-haven assets in the wake of rising geopolitical tensions over North Korea.
TOKYO Shares and the U.S. dollar dipped on Monday while U.S. bond yields slumped to five-month lows after soft U.S. economic data hurt investor sentiment already frayed by worries over North Korea and coming French elections.