MUMBAI, April 12 Infosys Ltd shares fell as much as 20.2 percent on Friday to its lowest intraday level since Jan. 10 after India's second-biggest IT services exporter forecast lower-than-expected revenue growth for the year to March 2014.

Infosys shares were down 20 percent at 2,333 rupees as of 0745 GMT after hitting a session low of 2,327.40 rupees, which marked its lowest intraday level since the day before its previous quarterly results in January had sparked a rally in its shares. (Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Rafael Nam)