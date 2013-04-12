Indian rapeseed falls for 3rd straight day, hits over 2-yr low
NEW DELHI, May 31 Indian rapeseed futures closed lower for the third straight day on Wednesday, touching their lowest in over two years due to low demand.
MUMBAI, April 12 Infosys Ltd shares fell as much as 20.2 percent on Friday to its lowest intraday level since Jan. 10 after India's second-biggest IT services exporter forecast lower-than-expected revenue growth for the year to March 2014.
Infosys shares were down 20 percent at 2,333 rupees as of 0745 GMT after hitting a session low of 2,327.40 rupees, which marked its lowest intraday level since the day before its previous quarterly results in January had sparked a rally in its shares. (Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Rafael Nam)
NEW DELHI, May 31 Indian rapeseed futures closed lower for the third straight day on Wednesday, touching their lowest in over two years due to low demand.
May 31 V2 Retail Ltd: * Says appointed Vipin Kaushik as CFO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: