MUMBAI, June 3 Shares of India's Infosys Ltd rose 4.7 percent in pre-open trading on Monday on bets the return of founder and former chairman N.R. Narayana Murthy as executive chairman would improve the IT services outlook.

The return of Murthy, which was announced on Saturday, comes after Infosys has grappled with disappointing results and loss of market share.

