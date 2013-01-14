MUMBAI Jan 14 Infosys rose as much as 3 percent
to a nine-month high on Monday after brokerages including
Barclays upgraded their ratings on the stock after the Indian
software services exporter posted better-than-expected earnings
and revenue guidance.
J.P.Morgan and Barclays Capital upgraded their ratings on
Infosys Ltd to "overweight" from their respective
equivalent of "neutral" ratings.
CLSA also upgraded Infosys to "outperform" from
"under-perform"
Infosys shares were up 2.5 percent as of 0351 GMT after
earlier hitting its highest intraday level since April 2012.
(Reporting by Rafael Nam and Manoj Dharra; Editing by G.Ram
Mohan)