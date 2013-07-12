UPDATE 3-Infosys to return $2 bln to shareholders, appoints co-chairman
* CEO: $20 bln revenue target by 2020 "incredibly difficult thing" (Adds CEO comment on revenue target)
MUMBAI, July 10 India's Infosys shares rose 10 percent in pre-open trading, marking its biggest daily gain since Jan. 11, after India's second-largest software services exporter maintained its forecast for 6-10 percent revenue growth for the current 2013/14 financial year.
The company posted a 3.7 percent year-on-year increase in its first-quarter net profit, matching estimates, after contract wins and foreign exchange gains boosted earnings. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
* CEO: $20 bln revenue target by 2020 "incredibly difficult thing" (Adds CEO comment on revenue target)
April 13 Indian shares ended lower on Thursday, with the BSE index posting its biggest weekly loss of the year, after Infosys Ltd gave lower-than-expected annual revenue guidance and disappointed with the size of its planned share buyback.