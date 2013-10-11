MUMBAI Oct 11 Shares in India's Infosys Ltd shares surged 6.6 percent in pre-open trading on Friday, pointing to its highest level since January 2011, after the company raised the lower-end of its fiscal 2014 dollar revenue growth guidance.

Dealers also said that better than expected sequential dollar revenue growth for the July-September quarter would also lift the shares. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Rafael Nam)