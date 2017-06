An Infosys logo is pictured on one of the company's office buildings at their IT campus at Electronics City in Bangalore, February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files

Reuters Market Eye - Shares in Infosys(INFY.NS) closed up 16.8 percent on Friday after stellar third-quarter results and an unexpected rise in its fiscal year revenue estimate, adding $4.07 billion to its market capitalization, more than the GDP of Fiji.

Infosys' 16.8 percent jump almost single-handedly kept the Sensex in the black, with 26 of its 30 components closing lower, including index heavyweights Reliance Industries and tobacco major ITC.

Fiji's gross domestic product stood at $3.81 billion in 2011, according to the most recent data available from the World Bank.

(Reporting by Henry Foy)