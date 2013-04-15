MUMBAI, April 15 Shares of India's Infosys Ltd gained as much as 2.6 percent on Monday, rebounding on value buying after its lower-than-expected yearly guidance last week had sent shares to a more than six-month low earlier in the session.

Infosys shares had slumped 21.3 percent on Friday after issuing fiscal 2013-14 dollar revenue guidance that disappointed investors.

Shares were up 2 percent as of 0933 GMT, rebounding after falling to its lowest since Oct. 5 2012 earlier on Monday. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Rafael Nam)