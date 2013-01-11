MUMBAI Jan 11 Infosys rose as much as 16.7 percent on Friday and was on track to post its biggest daily percentage gain on the more actively traded National Stock Exchange, after raising its revenue forecast and posting stronger-than-expected quarterly profit.

The gain surpassed Infosys Ltd's previous biggest daily percentage gain of 16.64 percent on the NSE on March 1, 1999.

Shares in the Indian software services exporter were up 16.3 percent as of 0851 GMT.

For story on earnings, double click (Reporting by Mumbai markets team; Editing by Sunil Nair)