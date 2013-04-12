A broker reacts while trading at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai October 6, 2008. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files

MUMBAI Shares in Infosys Ltd(INFY.NS) plummeted 15 percent in early trading after the company disappointed markets with a lower-than-expected revenue outlook despite fourth-quarter earnings beating analyst expectations by a small margin.

The company said it expected 2013/14 revenue to grow 6-10 percent, lower than market expectations of 12 percent, and added that global economic uncertainties remain challenging for the industry.

Infosys shares were trading down 17 percent at 2420 rupees in early trade. Other technology shares also fell with TCS (TCS.NS) down 2.6 percent, Wipro (WIPR.NS) losing 4.8 percent and HCL Technologies (HCLT.NS) down 3 percent. (Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)