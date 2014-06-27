Employees of Indian software company Infosys walk past Infosys logos at their campus in the Electronic City area in Bangalore September 4, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files

Reuters Market Eye - Indian software companies gain as a better-than-expected rise in quarterly revenue by Accenture Plc (ACN.N) sparks hopes of a robust demand environment, dealers say.

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS.NS) up 4 percent, Infosys (INFY.NS) gains 1.3 percent, Wipro (WIPR.NS) up 1.9 percent, HCL Technologies (HCLT.NS) rises 3.5 percent and Tech Mahindra (TEML.NS) surges 3.9 percent.

Accenture's net income rose to $881.8 million, or $1.26 per share, in the third quarter ended May 31 from $874.1 million, or $1.21 per share, a year earlier. Analysts had expected earnings of $1.21 per share.

Accenture reported a better-than-expected 7.5 percent rise in quarterly net revenue, led by a rebound in demand for its consulting services, where it competes with Indian IT companies.

(Full story here)

(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)