Logos of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) are displayed at the venue of the annual general meeting of the software services provider in Mumbai, June 29, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files

Reuters Market Eye - Shares of IT majors Infosys and TCS fall on concerns about their valuations relative to the market and on fears that the rupee may regain some of its recent losses as it looks oversold at current levels.

The rupee made a record low of 64.13 to the dollar on Tuesday despite various measure by India's central bank and the government since mid-July.

Infosys Ltd (INFY.NS) is down 2.7 percent while Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS.NS) falls 1.5 percent.

CNX IT Index .CNXIT falls 1.7 percent

(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)