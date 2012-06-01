Workers are seen at their workstations on the floor of an outsourcing centre in Bangalore, February 29, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files

Reuters Market Eye - Software services exporters fell as worries about the global economy intensified over euro zone woes and ahead of U.S. jobs data later in the month. Infosys shares were down 1.1 percent, while TCS fell 1.7 percent lower.

The IT index was down 1.3 percent versus Nifty's 0.3 percent fall.

The $100 billion Indian software and back-office services sector industry draws the majority of its revenues from the U.S and Europe.

U.S. employers probably created 150,000 jobs last month, according to a Reuters survey of economists, after generating a paltry 115,000 positions in April - the fewest in six months.