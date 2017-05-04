MUMBAI May 4 Infosys played down concerns about cost pressures from a plan to hire 10,000 U.S. workers and boost its on-the-ground U.S. presence, saying it will enable faster deployment of staff in newer, more profitable projects in areas like big data and cloud.

The India-based IT services firm this week said it plans the hirings over the next two years and that it will open four U.S. technology centers. The move comes as Indian outsourcing firms have become political targets in the United States and have been accused of displacing U.S. workers' jobs by flying in foreigners on temporary visas to service U.S. clients.

While some analysts have said the plans will raise Infosys's cost burden and impact its margins, deputy chief operating officer Ravi Kumar said it would make India's second-biggest software services company nimbler.

"Training in the U.S. is obviously going to be more expensive than training in India, but as we ramp up significantly in the next few months this model is much more agile," said Kumar in a telephone interview from New York late on Wednesday.

"It (hiring locally) gives us agility, it gives us speed and it gives us local cultural alignment," said Kumar.

He did not say how much Infosys will be spending on the plan. (Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal and Euan Rocha; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)