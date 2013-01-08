Employees of software company Infosys walk past Infosys logos at their campus in the Electronic City area in Bangalore September 4, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files

Reuters Market Eye - Infosys Ltd(INFY.NS) is trading at a 36 percent discount to its 10-year median P/E, the widest gap among large cap Indian technology stocks, according to Thomson Reuters' StarMine estimates.

The discount comes even as fiscal 2013/14 earnings growth projections across the four stocks profiled are around 5-6 percent as per StarMine estimates.

Infosys is due to post Oct-Dec results on Friday after issuing a series of disappointing growth targets last year.

Infosys shares fell 16.2 percent in 2012 underperforming peer Tata Consultancy Services (TCS.NS) which rose 8.2 percent in the same period.

