MUMBAI, March 17 Infosys, India's
second-biggest IT outsourcer by revenue, said on Monday it has
won a multi-year contract from Volvo Cars to provide
application development services for its global operations.
Infosys will provide applications to support multiple
operations, including marketing and sales, customer service,
manufacturing, product development and corporate functions, it
said in a statement. No financial details of the deal were
disclosed.
Infosys has suffered a string of disappointing earnings
results after focusing on proprietary software at the expense of
bread-and-butter outsourcing contracts.
(Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by David Goodman)