BRIEF-Taiwan's TSMC orders machinery equipment from Hermes-Epitek
April 26 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd
Oct 29 Infotel SA :
* Reports Q3 revenue of 37.5 million euros versus 33.3 million euros last year
* Sees FY revenue above 150 million euros with operating margin between 10 pct and 10.5 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 26 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd
* Reported on Tuesday that it will recognise 3.5 million zlotys ($904,253) impairment which affects FY 2016 result