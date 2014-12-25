BRIEF-MX gold says it paid additional $425,000 to American Metal Mining
* MX Gold Corp. Continues to earn interest in durango smelter project in Mexico
Dec 25 China's Infotmic Co Ltd
* Says plans to raise up to 2.3 billion yuan ($371.18 million) in private placement of shares to boost working capital
* Says trading of shares to resume on December 26
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1tg3LDt ; bit.ly/1EiUejH
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.1965 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting By Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Hometown bankshares corporation reports continued, strong market share growth for first quarter