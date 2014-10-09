Oct 9 Infovide-Matrix SA :
* Said on Wednesday that on Oct. 8 it signed an out-of-court
settlement with ENEA SA concerning claims arising on
the conclusion, execution or termination of the agreement signed
on Sept. 18, 2012 for the construction and implementation of
Customer Information System (Informatyczny System Obslugi
Klientow - System ISOK) including billing system and CRM system
* Said following the settlement the company will pay ENEA
total amount of 2.7 million zlotys that include 1.5 million
zlotys received from the guarantor by way of payment of the
guarantee and the amount of 1.2 million zlotys payable until
Sept. 30, 2016
* Said ENEA will withdraw the lawsuit against the company
along with statement on waiver of claims and the company will
withdraw the lawsuit against ENEA along with statement on waiver
of claims
* Said settlement exhausts all claims of the parties related
to or arising from the conclusion, execution or termination of
the construction agreement
