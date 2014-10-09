Oct 9 Infovide-Matrix SA :

* Said on Wednesday that on Oct. 8 it signed an out-of-court settlement with ENEA SA concerning claims arising on the conclusion, execution or termination of the agreement signed on Sept. 18, 2012 for the construction and implementation of Customer Information System (Informatyczny System Obslugi Klientow - System ISOK) including billing system and CRM system

* Said following the settlement the company will pay ENEA total amount of 2.7 million zlotys that include 1.5 million zlotys received from the guarantor by way of payment of the guarantee and the amount of 1.2 million zlotys payable until Sept. 30, 2016

* Said ENEA will withdraw the lawsuit against the company along with statement on waiver of claims and the company will withdraw the lawsuit against ENEA along with statement on waiver of claims

* Said settlement exhausts all claims of the parties related to or arising from the conclusion, execution or termination of the construction agreement Source text for Eikon:

