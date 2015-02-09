Feb 9 Infracapital, an infrastructure investment arm of M&G Investments, appointed Guy Hacking and Peter Mitchev to the firm's transaction team.

Hacking joins as an associate director, returning to Infracapital having spent two years as an investment and asset manager with Mocoh SA.

Mitchev joins as an associate from the utilities and renewables team at RBC Capital Markets. (Reporting by Neha Dimri in Bengaluru)