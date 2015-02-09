BRIEF-Genesis Land Development qtrly earnings per share $0.02
* Qtrly revenues for Q1 2017 were $15.7 million, down from $32.4 million in Q1 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 9 Infracapital, an infrastructure investment arm of M&G Investments, appointed Guy Hacking and Peter Mitchev to the firm's transaction team.
Hacking joins as an associate director, returning to Infracapital having spent two years as an investment and asset manager with Mocoh SA.
Mitchev joins as an associate from the utilities and renewables team at RBC Capital Markets. (Reporting by Neha Dimri in Bengaluru)
* Qtrly revenues for Q1 2017 were $15.7 million, down from $32.4 million in Q1 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. announces pricing of secondary offering of common stock