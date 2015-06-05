LONDON, June 5 The newly-formed Global
Infrastructure Investor Association (GIIA) said on Friday it had
appointed Matthew Farnum-Schneider, a managing director at
insurer Prudential, as its first chairman.
Henk Huizing, investment director of Dutch pension fund
PGGM, and Andrew Claerhout, head of infrastructure for Ontario
Teachers' Pension Plan, were appointed deputy chairmen for
Europe and North America respectively, the GIIA added in a
statement.
GIIA says it represents 25 global infrastructure investors
with more than 200 billion euros ($222 billion) in
infrastructure assets. Its members include the Abu Dhabi
Investment Authority, Allianz Capital Partners and Goldman Sachs
Infrastructure Partners.
The association was set up in March to help engagement with
governments and regulators.
Governments are looking to the private sector to support
infrastructure investment, but investors complain of a shortage
of attractive projects in which to invest.
($1 = 0.9010 euros)
(Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; Editing by Mark Potter)