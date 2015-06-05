LONDON, June 5 The newly-formed Global Infrastructure Investor Association (GIIA) said on Friday it had appointed Matthew Farnum-Schneider, a managing director at insurer Prudential, as its first chairman.

Henk Huizing, investment director of Dutch pension fund PGGM, and Andrew Claerhout, head of infrastructure for Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan, were appointed deputy chairmen for Europe and North America respectively, the GIIA added in a statement.

GIIA says it represents 25 global infrastructure investors with more than 200 billion euros ($222 billion) in infrastructure assets. Its members include the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, Allianz Capital Partners and Goldman Sachs Infrastructure Partners.

The association was set up in March to help engagement with governments and regulators.

Governments are looking to the private sector to support infrastructure investment, but investors complain of a shortage of attractive projects in which to invest.

($1 = 0.9010 euros) (Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; Editing by Mark Potter)