WELLINGTON Oct 9 New Zealand infrastructure
investor Infratil Ltd is planning an issue of six year
bonds, the company said on Tuesday.
It said the offer would be in two parts, the first of NZ$25
million in November 2018 bonds, with oversubscriptions of up to
NZ$50 million.
The second part would allow holders of its existing bonds
maturing November this year to exchange some or all of their
holding for the new bonds.
The new bonds will offer an interest rate of 6.85 percent.
The managers of the offer are Forsyth Barr, ANZ, Craigs
Investment Partners, First NZ Capital and Westpac Banking
Corporation.
(Gyles Beckford)