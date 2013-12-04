WELLINGTON Dec 5 NZ's Infratil Ltd

* Starts sharebuyback, First NZ Capital to stand in market for up to 24.8 mln shares at up to NZ$2.60 each

* Buyback to start at 12.00 p.m. (2300 GMT)

* Infratil closed at NZ$2.38 on Wednesday

