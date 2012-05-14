WELLINGTON May 15 New Zealand utilities
investor Infratil Ltd posted a 12 percent rise in
full-year profit on Tuesday due to improved revenues.
The company said its adjusted profit after tax for the year
to March 31 was NZ$134 million ($105 million) from NZ$120
million a year ago.
Group net profit rose 6 percent to NZ$127 million.
Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, amortisation
and financial instruments (EBITDAF) rose to NZ$520 million from
NZ$471 million. Last August it forecast NZ$460-490 million.
It said it expected EBITDAF for the coming financial year to
rise to between NZ$530 million to NZ$560 million.
The company declared a dividend of 5 cents per share from
4.25 cents a year ago.
Higher profits reflected gains in Infratil's portfolio
holdings, including electricity generator and retailer
Trustpower Ltd which last week reported a 17 percent
jump in full-year profits.
Infratil holds a 51 percent stake in Trustpower.
Infratil also holds interests in Z Energy, the New Zealand
downstream assets of oil giant Shell which includes
more than 220 petrol stations and a stake in New Zealand
Refining Ltd, the nation's sole refiner, jointly
purchased with the state pension fund in 2010.
Other assets include New Zealand Buses, the country's
biggest public transport provider, Australian energy companies,
and an airport in New Zealand.
It has put its interests in two British airports up for
sale.
Shares in Infratil, a top-10 stock, closed at NZ$2.03 on
Monday, near NZ$2.05 hit late last week, their highest since
October 2008.
($1=NZ$1.28)
(Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu)