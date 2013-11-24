WELLINGTON Nov 25 New Zealand utilities
investor Infratil on Monday said it had sold Glasgow
Prestwick Airport to TS Prestwick Holdco Limited, an entity
wholly owned by the Scottish government, for 1 pound ($1.62), as
the company unloads more airports from its portfolio.
"Infratil's preference has always been to secure a new owner
with the capacity to support the future success of Glasgow
Prestwick Airport," Infratil CEO Marko Bogoievski said in a
statement.
"We believe that a Scottish Government acquisition achieves
that objective and Infratil Limited is very pleased to have
successfully completed the transaction."
He did not offer any additional details on the sale, which
follows Infratil's announcement last month that it would sell
Manston Airport in Britain to Ann Gloag, the co-founder of
Stagecoach Group for 1 pound ($1.62) and other
adjustments worth around 350,000 pounds ($566,500).