WELLINGTON, March 8 New Zealand in frastructure investor Infratil Ltd said on Friday it is looking at a possible lisdting of its petrol retail network.

The company said it was looking at a possible listing of 40 to 60 percent of the company in the third quarter, which it bought in conjunction with the state pension fund from Shell Oil in 2010.

"Z Energy has strong cash-flows, a good dividend outlook and growth options, which would suit a wider investor audience," said Infratil chief executive Marko Bogoievski.

Shares in Infratil closed on Thursday at NZ$2.39.

(Gyles Beckford)