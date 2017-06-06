OSLO, June 6 (Reuters) -
** Infront ASA announces intention to launch an initial
public offering (IPO) of its ordinary shares and to apply for a
listing on the Oslo Bourse
** Infront says it is a financial technology firm that
"provides a modern and user-friendly information and trading
terminal, based on a market leading technology fed by both
in-house and external financial market data"
** Infront has over the last 20 years built up a company
with global reach, serving a diversified customer base with
20,000 end-users in more than 50 countries
** The IPO aims to support Infront's organic and inorganic
growth plans for the coming years
** Infront is seeking to take an active role in the industry
consolidation in Europe, and the IPO will provide greater
flexibility as opportunities arise
** The current majority owners in the company, Kistefos and
the founders Kristian Nesbak and Morten Lindeman through their
wholly-owned investment companies, expect to reduce their
ownership in Infront in connection with the IPO
** The founders will remain substantial shareholders after
the IPO and continue to be part of the Company's management team
** ABG Sundal Collier and Danske Bank Markets are acting as
Joint Global Coordinators and Joint Bookrunners in the IPO
Eikon source:
(Reporting By Ole Petter Skonnord)