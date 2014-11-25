(Recasts with comments from source)
Nov 25 Two American and two Chinese groups are
considering bids for Swiss sports marketing company Infront
Sports & Media AG, whose owners are seeking a valuation of over
900 million euros ($1.1 billion), a source familiar with the
situation said.
U.S. private equity group Providence and Shanghai-based
commercial property company Wanda are among the suitors for
Infront, a firm led by Philippe Blatter, nephew of Sepp Blatter,
head of soccer's global governing body FIFA, the source added.
Another U.S. company and a Chinese firm are also in the
running for Infront, which is owned by London-based private
equity group Bridgepoint. However, no formal offers have yet
been made ahead of a deadline of the end of the week.
The Financial Times had earlier named Providence and Wanda
as potential bidders.
Infront has the sales rights for broadcast packages for the
next two soccer World Cups in a number of Asian markets.
FIFA is in turmoil over its handling of accusations of
bribery linked to the awarding of the 2018 World Cup to Russia
and the following tournament to Qatar.
Some potential buyers had raised questions over the impact
of the investigation on Infront, the Financial Times reported.
They were concerned that Infront might lose some rights if there
were a change in FIFA leadership, it added.
Reuters reported in September that several investors had
approached the Zug-based company, when it announced its plans
for expansion.
Infront was bought by Bridgepoint in 2011 in a 550 million
euro deal, and had estimated revenues of about 600 million euros
in 2013. Bridgepoint declined to comment.
(1 US dollar = 0.8053 euro)
(Reporting by Rishika Sadam in Bangalore, Danilo Masoni in
Milan and Freya Berry in London; Editing by Keith Weir)