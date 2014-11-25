Nov 25 U.S. private equity group Providence and
two Chinese groups are considering possible bids for the Swiss
sports marketing company Infront Sports & Media AG, the
Financial Times reported, citing sources.
Shanghai-based commercial property company Wanda is one of
the Chinese groups weighing bid for the marketing group Infront,
that is led by Philippe Blatter, nephew of Sepp Blatter, head of
soccer's global governing body FIFA, the newspaper said. (on.ft.com/1y6IVoq)
Infront, which is managed by London-based private equity
group Bridgepoint, is expected to be worth around 900 million
euros, the FT said.
Private Equity Group TPG is also one of the firms that had
considered an offer for the company, which later decided not to
bid, the newspaper said, citing a source.
Infront, which distributes media rights to some of FIFA
broadcast rights for the 2002 and 2006 World Cups, is raising
concerns among the buyers about its World Cup related rights, if
there is a change in the FIFA leadership, the newspaper said.
Reuters reported in September that several investors have
approached the Zug-based company, when it announced its plans
for expansion.
Infront, which was bought by private equity firm Bridgepoint
in 2011, will accept bids till the end of the week, the
newspaper said.
Asset management firm Lazard is advising Infront on the
potential sale, the newspaper said.
Wanda, Providence, Infront, Bridgepoint and Lazard could not
be reached immediately for comment outside regular business
hours.
(Reporting by Rishika Sadam in Bangalore; Editing by Richard
Chang)