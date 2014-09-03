Sept 3 Swiss sports marketing company Infront
Sports & Media AG has begun a process to review options for the
company, its chief executive said in an internal letter obtained
by Reuters.
Infront, backed by private equity firm Bridgepoint, said it
will undertake a variety of major expansion projects including
new locations, properties and services, some of which will
require additional investment.
Bridgepoint declined to comment, and Infront could not be
immediately reached outside of normal business hours.
The review process by Infront, which has had large contracts
with the FIFA World Cup since 2002, has received expressions of
interest from potential investors, CEO Philippe Blatter said.
Blatter said he would continue to lead Infront, which
represents six of the seven Olympic winter sport federations.
In July, the company raised an extra 155 million euros
($211.43 million) of loans to pay a dividend to private equity
owner Bridgepoint.
Bridgepoint acquired Infront Sports in 2011 from Jacobs
Holding and shareholder Martin Steinmeyer, financing the deal
with equity and a vendor loan without new bank facilities.
In 2013 the buyout house raised 300 million euros of loans,
of which 160 million euros was taken out as a dividend.
Based in Zug, Switzerland, Infront promotes sports events
and handles media production and distribution rights for events
including the FIFA World Cup and Olympic winter sports
federations.
($1 = 0.7331 Euros)
