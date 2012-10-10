By Denny Thomas and Saeed Azhar
| HONG KONG/SINGAPORE
HONG KONG/SINGAPORE Oct 10 AIA Group Ltd
has agreed to buy ING's Malaysian insurance
unit and is expected to pay $1.5 billion to $1.7 billion,
sources familiar with the process told Reuters.
A deal could be announced as early as Thursday, although
last-minute regulatory approvals could delay the official
announcement, the sources said.
AIA was in the lead to buy both the Malaysian and Thai units
of ING, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters in early
September. However, ING is now bundling the Thai unit with its
much larger Japan and Hong Kong operations and selling that
group to another suitor, the sources said.
The sources declined to be identified as the information has
not yet been made public. ING and AIA declined to comment.