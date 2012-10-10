AMSTERDAM Oct 11 ING said it has
agreed to sell its Malaysian insurance unit to pan-Asian insurer
AIA Group Ltd for 1.3 billion euros ($1.68 billion) in
cash, kicking off the Dutch group's long-awaited divestment of
Asian assets.
The deal, which confirmed a report by Reuters earlier on
Wednesday, marks the first sale in an ING auction of Asian
insurance operations announced in January as part of a global
asset sell-off to repay 10 billion euros in state aid received
during the 2008 global financial crisis.
ING originally wanted to sell its entire Asia insurance
operation, with a book value of 6.1 billion euros, to one buyer
but had said it was willing to split up the business if it could
raise more money that way.
"Today's announcement is the first major step in the
divestment of our Asian insurance and investment management
businesses and shows that ING continues to make steady progress
in the restructuring of our company," said Jan Hommen, chief
executive, in a statement.
"AIA is an established player in Asia, and the combination
of our strong insurance operations with their longstanding track
record in Malaysia will create a market leader well positioned
to benefit from the growth opportunities available in the
country."
For AIA, the deal marks the second acquisition in less than
one month after it agreed to buy British insurer Aviva Plc's
Sri Lankan operations for $109 million..
It also should boost AIA's Malaysia ranking to No. 2 from
No. 4, unseating rival Prudential Plc, analysts said.
ING's Malaysia business sells life, general, and Islamic
insurance products and has about 1,200 employees and over 1.6
million customers.
ING said it expects a net gain of about 780 million euros
from the transaction, which is expected to close in the first
quarter 2013 subject to regulatory approvals.
The race to buy ING's Japan, Hong Kong and much smaller
Thailand operations is still on, with Canada's Manulife
Financial Corp and Hong Kong business tycoon Richard Li
in the running, a source told Reuters earlier.
KB Financial Group is in advanced talks to buy
ING's South Korean operations, sources have told Reuters.