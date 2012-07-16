* Manulife bids for Southeast Asia and South Korean assets
* Southeast Asia life insurance operations in hot demand
* Nikko, UOB expected to bid for asset management business
(Adds Manulife, AIA bids)
By Denny Thomas and Taiga Uranaka
HONG KONG/TOKYO, July 16 Japanese group Dai-ichi
Life Insurance, Korea Life Insurance, and
Canadian peer Manulife have submitted final round bids
for parts of ING's Asian business, sources familiar
with the matter told Reuters.
Binding bids for Dutch lender ING's Asian insurance and
asset management operations, valued at about $7 billion, were
due Monday.
Offers for the insurance business, which could be Asia's
largest deal in the sector, attracted a range of suitors, from
Richard Li, the son of Asia's richest man, to the former chief
executive of Asian insurer AIA, Mark Wilson.
Wilson, backed by private equity firm Blackstone Group LP
and Swiss Re, has bid for the whole Asian
operations, a source with direct knowledge of the matter told
Reuters.
Richard Li, son of billionaire Li Ka-shing, has also placed
an offer for the Hong Kong, Malaysian and Thai businesses, the
source said.
ING is selling its businesses in the region to help repay a
bailout from the Dutch government during the 2008 financial
crisis. Since the bailout, ING has raised 15.2 billion euros
($18.6 billion) selling assets around the world.
Korea Life said it had entered a bid for part of ING's Asian
insurance business.
AIA, led by CEO Mark Tucker, had expressed interest in ING's
Southeast Asia and South Korean businesses in the initial round
of bidding. It was not clear if it submitted final bids for both
or just one of the two Asian operations.
ING's Southeast Asian business has been in hot demand, as
life insurance premiums in the region have been forecast to grow
rapidly on the back of strong economic growth.
Dai-ichi has bid for ING's Southeast Asia business as well,
according a source familiar with the matter. Japanese insurers
are under growing pressure to expand overseas as they face weak
growth prospects at home.
KB Financial Group submitted a bid for ING's
South Korean insurance business, another source told Reuters.
ING CEO Jan Hommen scrapped a joint IPO of its Europe and
Asia units in favour of an Asian sale about six months ago.
Since then, the worsening euro zone crisis has put potential
buyers off big M&A bets. U.S. groups Metlife and
Prudential Financial, considered strong contenders for
ING's insurance business, have dropped out of the process.
BIDDERS
Wilson, in charge of AIA when it planned an initial public
offering in 2009, was replaced the following year after a failed
bid for AIA by British insurer Prudential.
"It gets complicated when you bring a private equity fund
into the picture," said Hong Kong-based Keefe, Bruyette & Woods
insurance analyst Stanley Tsai. "They will need an exit strategy
in the next 2-3 years, making the deal more difficult to execute
from a regulatory standpoint."
Japan and South Korea account for about two thirds of ING's
Asian business. Reuters has reported that Japan may prove to be
a stumbling block in the auction process because of the 18
billion euros high-guarantee variable annuity policies the local
operation has on its books.
The bidding companies mentioned in this report either
declined to comment or were not available to comment. ING
declined to comment.
Monday's bids could set the stage for breaking up ING's
Asian operations and selling them to different buyers.
Nomura Holdings is advising ING on the sale of its Japanese
operations, while Goldman Sachs and J.P. Morgan
are advising on the rest of the auction.
ING's Asian operations offer a platform for insurers keen to
expand in a region enjoying rapid economic growth. Life
insurance premiums in emerging Asia were forecast to grow 8.7
percent next year, nearly double the world average, according to
Swiss Re estimates.
Final bids for ING's asset management business could not be
verified on Monday. Nikko Asset Management, U.S.-based Principal
Financial Group, Royal Bank of Canada,
Singaporean group United Overseas Bank and Manulife
were expected to participate. The asset management sale was
expected to fetch about $600 million.
($1 = 0.8208 euro)
(Additional reporting by Jung-yoon in Seoul with; Clare Baldwin
and Michael Flaherty in Hong Kong; Editing by Ryan Woo and Dan
Lalor)