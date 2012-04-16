HONG KONG, April 16 ING has sent out
information booklets for the sale of its Asian life insurance
businesses to some potential suitors and asked them to submit
first-round bids by the third week of May, sources familiar with
the matter told Reuters.
ING is selling the insurance and investment management
businesses separately, in a deal that could fetch in excess of
$6.5 billion, sources previously told Reuters. Information
memorandums contain financial details of the businesses being
sold which will help suitors to arrive at their bid values.
At least a dozen global and Asian insurers, including
Metlife, Prudential Financial, Manulife
Financial Corp and AIA Group Ltd have
expressed interest in participating in the auction, sources
previously told Reuters.
ING must spin off its insurance and investment management
operations by the end of 2013 in return for European Commission
approval for 10 billion euros ($13.26 billion) of Dutch state
aid received in 2008.
An ING spokeswoman in Hong Kong declined to comment. Sources
declined to be identified as the sale process is confidential.