HONG KONG May 15 Singapore's United Overseas Bank and Australia's Macquarie Group are among the suitors to submit first-round bids for ING's Asia asset management business in a deal expected to be worth around $500 million to $600 million, according to sources familiar with the matter.

The auction is part of ING's efforts to sell its roughly $7 billion Asian business and to use the proceeds to repay the state bailout it received after the Dutch bancassurer nearly collapsed during the 2008 financial crisis.

U.S.-based Principal Financial Group, Japan's Nikko Asset Management and South Korea's Hanwha Group, which runs the life insurance unit of Korea Life Insurance Group, have also placed initial bids, said the sources, who did not want to be named.

Credit Suisse is advising ING on the investment management sale. ING and Credit Suisse declined to comment.

UOB, Principal, Macquarie and Hanwha declined to comment. Nikko could not be immediately reached for comment.