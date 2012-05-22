SEOUL May 22 South Korean bank holding firm KB
Financial Group has submitted a bid for ING Groep
NV's South Korean life insurance business, KB Chairman
and Chief Executive Officer Euh Yoon-dae said on Tuesday.
ING sent out a dozen information memorandums for its
insurance business, worth about $6.5 billion to $7 billion,
which spans Southeast Asia and includes operations in Japan and
South Korea.
Euh, speaking to Reuters on the sidelines of a conference,
did not comment on specifics such as how much ING's South Korean
business might cost and whether the firm may join a consortium.
He said the firm was waiting for details on how the next
round of bids would proceed.
(Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)