WARSAW May 7 ING Bank Slaski, Poland's fifth-largest lender by assets, reported on Thursday a 2 percent increase in first-quarter net profit, thanks to higher net income on investments.

The bank, a unit of Dutch ING Groep, said its net profit was 261 million zlotys ($73.15 million), compared with 212 million expected by analysts who contributed their forecasts to Thomson Reuters' Eikon system and 255 million a year earlier.

ING Bank Slaski said its net income on investments jumped in the first quarter ended March to 52 million zlotys from 0.1 million a year earlier. Net interest income was flat at 569 million zlotys. ($1 = 3.5682 zlotys) (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)