HONG KONG, March 26 Insurers including MetLife and Manulife are hiring banks to advise them on a potential purchase of the Asian insurance and asset management arms of Dutch bancassurer ING Groep.

MetLife has hired Credit Suisse, according to sources familiar with the situation.

Canada's Manulife, whose potential interest in bidding was reported by Reuters in January, has hired Citigroup as an adviser, other sources familiar with the situation said.

ING, Credit Suisse and Citi declined to comment. Manulife and MetLife were not immediately available to comment.

ING must spin off its insurance and investment management operations by the end of 2013 in return for European Commission approval for 10 billion euros ($13.26 billion) of Dutch state aid received in 2008.

A recent EU court ruling may give ING leeway on smaller sales, but it is still expected to move ahead with its divestments.

The auction is drawing interest from U.S., Canadian, European and Asian companies.

These include Prudential Financial, Sun Life Financial, AIA Group Ltd, South Korea's KB Financial Group, KB Life Insurance and Samsung Life, and some Japanese insurers.

The Wall Street Journal on Sunday night was first to report MetLife's interest, and that MetLife and Manulife had hired banks.

Bloomberg, which followed with its own story, said Banca Generali SpA and Great Eastern Holdings were also showing interest.

Generali said it would not comment on market rumours. Great Eastern was not immediately available for comment. Based on Great Eastern's small market capitalisation, it is unlikely to be a bidder unless ING were to sell its Asian assets separately.

ING has operations in seven Asian markets; China, Hong Kong, India, Japan, Malaysia, South Korea and Thailand.

Japan and South Korea are more mature, slower-growth markets and may be sold separately.

ING is also expected to sell its three Asian insurance joint ventures separately so that the overall sale will not be held up by negotiations with partners.

Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan are advising ING on the sale of its Asian operations. On Friday, sources told Reuters that ING had hired an investment bank to help find a buyer for its stake in TMB Bank Pcl.

ING is due to send out detailed information to potential bidders in April. Bidders will use that information to construct their own valuation models.

At the end of last year, ING valued its Asia-Pacific insurance operations at 5.8 billion euros, with an additional 300 million euros from the investment management business being attributed to Asia, according to an analyst presentation on ING's website.