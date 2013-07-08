AMSTERDAM, July 8 ING Group NV : * To sell its 50 percent stake in its Chinese insurance joint venture ING-BOB Life Insurance Company to BNP Paribas Cardif, the insurance arm of BNP Paribas * The transaction, which is subject to regulatory approval, is not expected to have a material impact on ING Group results * The transaction is part of ING's earlier announced process to divest ING's insurance and investment management businesses * Today's announcement does not affect ING Bank's 13.7% stake in Bank of Beijing, nor does it affect ING's Commercial Banking activities in China * ING's Chinese life insurance joint venture was established in 2002 and today operates eight branches in seven provinces and municipalities in China