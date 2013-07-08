AMSTERDAM, July 8 ING Group NV :
* To sell its 50 percent stake in its Chinese insurance joint
venture ING-BOB Life Insurance Company to BNP Paribas Cardif,
the insurance arm of BNP Paribas
* The transaction, which is subject to regulatory approval, is
not expected to have a material impact on ING Group results
* The transaction is part of ING's earlier announced process to
divest ING's insurance and investment management businesses
* Today's announcement does not affect ING Bank's 13.7% stake
in Bank of Beijing, nor does it affect ING's Commercial Banking
activities in China
* ING's Chinese life insurance joint venture was established in
2002 and today operates eight branches in seven provinces and
municipalities in China