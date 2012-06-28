AMSTERDAM, June 28 Dutch banking and insurance group ING bowed to public calls for restraint on banking pay on Thursday, abolishing bonus payments for most of its Netherlands-based banking staff.

The decision, part of a new collective labour agreement with unions, was made in response to public concern about the scale of bonuses being received by bankers, an ING spokeswoman said.

"We are part of society and you need to be open to the opinions in society," she said, adding the bank was also responding to a survey which showed staff wanted a simpler pay scheme.

Last year, ING backed down on plans to award bonuses of up to 1.25 million euros ($1.6 million) to members of its executive board after being criticised by politicians for doing so at a time it was still benefiting from state aid.

The bank later promised to suspend bonus payments to the board until it had repaid 10 billion euros received from the Dutch state at the height of the credit crunch in 2008.

Some 19,000 ING employees who will lose out on bonuses will receive a gradual wage hike of 9.3 percent over the next 18 months instead.

Some 120 senior managers, as well as staff including investment bankers and mortgage advisers will still receive bonuses, the spokeswoman said, though they would be smaller than in the past. ($1 = 0.8028 euro) (Reporting by Gilbert Kreijger; Editing by Dan Lalor)