AMSTERDAM Oct 8 Dutch bank and insurance group
ING said on Monday it has agreed to sell its 33.3
percent stake in Chinese investment management firm China
Merchants Fund for 98 million euros ($128 million) to the two
other joint venture partners.
The financial services group is in the process of selling
its Asian investment management and insurance operations as it
seeks to repay state aid and meet European requirements for its
2008 state bail-out.
The Chinese divestment will result in a net gain of 64
million euros, ING said in a statement. The Dutch group could
raise around $7 billion from the whole Asian insurance sale.
China Merchants Bank Co Ltd and China Merchants
Securities Co Ltd are the buyers of ING's stake in
the Chinese investment business, which has a market share of
about 3 percent in the Chinese mutual funds market, ING said.
