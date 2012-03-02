* EU court rules cheaper loan financing is not state aid

* EU restructuring demands tied to amount of state aid

* Court ruling may allow ING to limit restructuring

* Could pave way for other banks to challenge EU demands

* ING shares up 3.1 pct vs 0.7 pct rise in insurance index

By Foo Yun Chee and Gilbert Kreijger

BRUSSELS/AMSTERDAM, March 2 Dutch bank and insurer ING may sell fewer assets after it won a court challenge against an EU ruling on its 10 billion euro ($13.3 billion) bailout, potentially paving the way for the continent's other banks to challenge restructuring demands.

Europe's second-highest court, the Luxembourg-based General Court, said on Friday the European Commission, as a state aid regulator, had failed to show that extra aid granted to the Dutch group gave it an advantage over rivals.

ING is still expected to list or sell its insurance and investment management operations, but may get leeway on smaller disposals which were required in return for state aid approval by the European Commission.

As part of its Dutch state bailout in 2008, ING agreed with the Commission to reduce its balance sheet by 45 percent by 2013, split its bank and insurance operations, and sell assets such as its Dutch bank unit WestlandUtrecht.

Under EU rules, the extent of restructuring depends on the amount of state aid ING received.

When ING got cheaper terms in 2009 to repay part of the state aid, the Commission saw this as 2 billion euros of additional support but the EU court ruled this was not the case.

As a result of this 2 billion euros not counting as state aid, ING might need to sell fewer operations. The group said in a statement it would study the consequences of the ruling.

"Maybe they feel more comfortable to renegotiate the deal on WestlandUtrecht. For the terms of the insurance disposal it is not relevant. They have to sell insurance to rebuild capital," Benoit Petrarque, analyst at Kepler Capital Markets, said.

Shares in ING were up 3.1 percent at 6.98 euros by 1054 GMT, compared with a 0.7 percent rise in the STOXX 600 Europe insurance index.

ING, which still needs to pay back 3 billion euros of state aid, said last month it was in talks with the Commission over WestlandUtrecht because it could not sell the unit.

A European Commission spokesman said it will analyse the court ruling before deciding whether to appeal. It can appeal at the EU Court of Justice, Europe's highest.

Governments across the 27-country EU region pumped 1.6 trillion euros -- or some 13 percent of the region's gross domestic product -- into crisis-hit banks between 2008 and 2010.

The Commission typically forces aided lenders to divest assets, halt coupon and dividend payments and stop acquisition sprees. It has approved 42 cases and is examining 23 others.

Banks have some two months to challenge the regulator's decision in court.

Antitrust lawyers said the ruling will be more relevant for pending cases before the Commission, rather than those approved in the last two years, as the banks will probably prefer to leave the issue behind and look ahead.

Pending cases at the Commission include Franco-Belgian bank Dexia, German lender BayernLB and Austria's Hypo Group Alpe Adria.

"The Commission has been very reluctant to accept changes but this ruling requires the Commission to look into any such requests. They cannot simply be dismissed," said Thomas Franchoo, a state aid expert at law firm Linklaters.