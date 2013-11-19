Fitch Rates Yuanta Securities (Thailand) 'AA(tha)'; Outlook Stable
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) BANGKOK, April 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings (Thailand) has assigned Yuanta Securities (Thailand) Company Limited (YSTH) a National Long-Term Rating of 'AA(tha)' with a Stable Outlook and a National Short-Term Rating of 'F1+(tha)'. KEY RATING DRIVERS NATIONAL RATINGS YSTH's ratings are driven by institutional support. Fitch assesses YSTH as a strategically important subsidiary of Yuanta Financial Holding Co., Ltd. (YFHC; BBB+/Stable). The gr